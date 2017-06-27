Woman allegedly leaves dog in hot car outside of Peachtree Mall
A woman was charged Saturday evening after she allegedly left her pet in a hot car parked behind of the Peachtree Mall, authorities said. Sharon Shelby, 49, faces one count of animal cruelty in connection with the incident at 3131 Manchester Expressway.
