Whitewater Express hiring in Uptown C...

Whitewater Express hiring in Uptown Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Whitewater Express says this is an opportunity for high schoolers to lock in that summer job that gets you outdoors enjoying the summer days in Columbus but beating the heat by staying cool along the river at the same time. Whitewater Express manager Will Chambliss tells News Leader 9 there are positions as a raft or zip line guide they're looking to fill and you must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News About 10,000 Jehovaha s Witnesses coming to Col... 1 hr True Christian wi... 24
Electric City Life Article 2 hr Kelly 341
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 2 hr Victor 116
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Victor 5,575
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 4 hr Kelly 8
Word Association (May '15) 6 hr Kelly 1,251
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 hr Kelly 1,876
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC