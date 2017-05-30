Whitewater Express hiring in Uptown Columbus

Whitewater Express says this is an opportunity for high schoolers to lock in that summer job that gets you outdoors enjoying the summer days in Columbus but beating the heat by staying cool along the river at the same time. Whitewater Express manager Will Chambliss tells News Leader 9 there are positions as a raft or zip line guide they're looking to fill and you must be at least 18 years old to apply.

