What justifies removing a recalcitrant juror in a murder trial?
Mark Shelnutt, who with co-counsel William Kendrick represents Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24, argued Friday for a mistrial on behalf of his client. Shelnutt was unsuccessful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,253
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,881
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|5,585
|Electric City Life Article
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|371
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,492
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|130
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC