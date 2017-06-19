Wet weather will remain, but the Vall...

Wet weather will remain, but the Valley should be spared the worst

11 hrs ago

A wet and rainy May led the way for a wet and rainy June, but the Chattahoochee Valley should be spared the worst of Tropical Storm Cindy, according to WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald. According to The Weather Channel, the average rainfall for Columbus in June is 3.77 inches.

