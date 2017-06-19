Westville houses just couldna t get a...

Westville houses just couldna t get around trees along South Lumpkin Road

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The historic Wells House is already loaded and ready to move. The house is a cabin that was built in the early 1800s and used by the Yuchi Indians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kendall Riggs 23 min Wondering 1
Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach 4 hr Kelly 15
What is a professional musician? (Jun '15) 5 hr Anonymous 162
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 7 hr Kelly 333
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 7 hr Kelly 5,924
News Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of... 7 hr Kelly 54
Electric City Life Article 7 hr Kelly 475
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC