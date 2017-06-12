Westbound lane along Columbus roadway to close for eight weeks
The westbound lane of the road between Branton Woods Drive and Colonel Dick Mckee Drive will be closed to all traffic beginning July 5 and lasting about eight weeks, or until the end of August, Alex Laffey with the Columbus Traffic Engineering Department said Tuesday in a release. A contractor hired by the Columbus Consolidated Government will be installing a culvert as part of the Forrest Road improvements project that date to the launch of design work and the initial public meetings in 2009.
