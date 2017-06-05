Warrants issued for 26 accused in $500,000 insurance fraud scheme in Columbus
Twenty-six people have been linked to an auto insurance fraud ring centered in Columbus that attempted to collect more than $500,000 in payouts through false claims, Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens announced Wednesday.
