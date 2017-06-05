Warrants issued for 26 accused in $50...

Warrants issued for 26 accused in $500,000 insurance fraud scheme in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Twenty-six people have been linked to an auto insurance fraud ring centered in Columbus that attempted to collect more than $500,000 in payouts through false claims, Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens announced Wednesday. Twenty-six people have been linked to an auto insurance fraud ring centered in Columbus that attempted to collect more than $500,000 in payouts through false claims, Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens announced Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H... 1 min Anonymous 32
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 1 min Victor Hugo 194
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 min Victor Hugo 5,702
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 17 min Anonymous 83
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 21 min Anonymous 1,602
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 9 hr Kelly 1,891
Word Association (May '15) 9 hr Kelly 1,261
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC