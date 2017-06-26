Walmart on Victory Drive in south Col...

Walmart on Victory Drive in south Columbus.

Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Gas prices have fallen for the 27th consecutive day, according to AAA, and prices at the pump continue to decline. An estimated 44.2 million Americans are expected to hit the roadways this 4th of July 4 holiday weekend and 1.3 million of those travelers will be in Georgia.

