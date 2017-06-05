W.C. Bradley Co. turns to familiar face to lead Real Estate Division
When it came time for the W.C. Bradley Co., to find a new president and chief operating officer for its Real Estate Division, it turned to a man familiar with its ongoing downtown Columbus project. Pace M. Halter, 42, of Atlanta was announced on Monday as leader of the Real Estate Division, replacing Mat Swift, who is retiring after 31 years in the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|144
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Kelly
|1,503
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|1,256
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|1,884
|Electric City Life Article
|3 hr
|Kelly
|384
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|3 hr
|Kelly
|21
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|5,602
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC