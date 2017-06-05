W.C. Bradley Co. turns to familiar fa...

W.C. Bradley Co. turns to familiar face to lead Real Estate Division

When it came time for the W.C. Bradley Co., to find a new president and chief operating officer for its Real Estate Division, it turned to a man familiar with its ongoing downtown Columbus project. Pace M. Halter, 42, of Atlanta was announced on Monday as leader of the Real Estate Division, replacing Mat Swift, who is retiring after 31 years in the job.

