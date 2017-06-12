University upholds suspension of Columbus High grad over bathroom photo
The University of North Georgia has upheld the suspension of Columbus High graduate Dante Harris after he took an embarrassing photo of a military instructor, according to a report from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Harris could appeal the university's decision to the Board of Regents, which governs Georgia's public colleges and universities, but he will not do that, said Amber Massey, a Columbus woman who has served as Harris' mentor.
