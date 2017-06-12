University upholds suspension of Colu...

University upholds suspension of Columbus High grad over bathroom photo

9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The University of North Georgia has upheld the suspension of Columbus High graduate Dante Harris after he took an embarrassing photo of a military instructor, according to a report from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Harris could appeal the university's decision to the Board of Regents, which governs Georgia's public colleges and universities, but he will not do that, said Amber Massey, a Columbus woman who has served as Harris' mentor.

