Two suspects steal woman's car at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police are investigating after a woman's car was stolen by two men at a Veterans Parkway gas station. According to a police report, a woman's car was stolen Saturday afternoon around 4:45 at the Shell on 1500 Veterans Parkway.
