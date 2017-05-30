Two suspects steal woman's car at Col...

Two suspects steal woman's car at Columbus gas station

22 hrs ago

COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police are investigating after a woman's car was stolen by two men at a Veterans Parkway gas station. According to a police report, a woman's car was stolen Saturday afternoon around 4:45 at the Shell on 1500 Veterans Parkway.

