Survivors of D-Day invasion in Normandy: a oeWe must never forgeta
More than seven decades after the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, two local World War II veterans can still see the destruction and lives lost in one of the largest amphibious assaults in military history. Charlie Maupin, 97, and Jim Wooters, 94, both of Columbus, didn't know each other at the time but they were only a couple of miles apart on different ships in the English channel on the morning of June 6, 1944.
