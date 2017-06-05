Survivors of D-Day invasion in Norman...

Survivors of D-Day invasion in Normandy: a oeWe must never forgeta

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

More than seven decades after the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, two local World War II veterans can still see the destruction and lives lost in one of the largest amphibious assaults in military history. Charlie Maupin, 97, and Jim Wooters, 94, both of Columbus, didn't know each other at the time but they were only a couple of miles apart on different ships in the English channel on the morning of June 6, 1944.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 7 min Will Dockery 5,636
News Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H... 38 min Will Dockery 1
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 45 min Will Dockery 1,538
Electric City Life Article 46 min Will Dockery 406
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 47 min Will Dockery 167
Word Association (May '15) 53 min Will Dockery 1,257
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 54 min Will Dockery 1,885
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 2 hr Will Dockery 36
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC