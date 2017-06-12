Stars and Strikes and Crowns: Spend a few frames with Miss Georgia contestants
MacKenzie Marable, Miss Macon 2017, has a pretty unique style of bowling. Marable and the Miss Georgia contestants spent some time Tuesday afternoon at Stars and Strikes,7607 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, relaxing before the first night of competition in this year's Miss Georgia Pageant at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.
