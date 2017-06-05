Sisters overcome bullying, qualify fo...

Sisters overcome bullying, qualify for Miss Georgiaa s Outstanding Teen pageant

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Elise Higgins, the 2017 Miss Harris County's Outstanding Teen, left, and her sister, Jillian Higgins, the 2017 Miss Middle West Georgia's Outstanding Teen, are competing in next week's state pageant at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in their hometown of Columbus. Yeah, they sometimes argue over bathroom time and whether the other can use their clothes or makeup, but these Columbus sisters have grown closer and made their single mother increasingly proud while overcoming the humiliation of being bullied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 39 min Kelly 5,774
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 43 min Kelly 1,668
News Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H... 45 min Kelly 104
Electric City Life Article 53 min Will Dockery 454
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 1 hr Will Dockery 116
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Kelly 1,902
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Kelly 1,268
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,686,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC