Sisters overcome bullying, qualify for Miss Georgiaa s Outstanding Teen pageant

Elise Higgins, the 2017 Miss Harris County's Outstanding Teen, left, and her sister, Jillian Higgins, the 2017 Miss Middle West Georgia's Outstanding Teen, are competing in next week's state pageant at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in their hometown of Columbus. Yeah, they sometimes argue over bathroom time and whether the other can use their clothes or makeup, but these Columbus sisters have grown closer and made their single mother increasingly proud while overcoming the humiliation of being bullied.

