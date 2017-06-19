See who graduated from the 35th Leadership Columbus class
The 10-month training program offered by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce aims to foster and improve new and existing leadership in the Chattahoochee Valley region. That includes helping course participants to understand the community and its "complexities," the chamber said in a release.
