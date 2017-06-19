See who graduated from the 35th Leade...

See who graduated from the 35th Leadership Columbus class

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The 10-month training program offered by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce aims to foster and improve new and existing leadership in the Chattahoochee Valley region. That includes helping course participants to understand the community and its "complexities," the chamber said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 1 hr Milton 50
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 2 hr Kelly 373
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Kelly 1,721
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 2 hr Kelly 74
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Kelly 5,980
Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach 2 hr Kelly 88
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 2 hr Kelly 192
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Muscogee County was issued at June 20 at 10:00AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC