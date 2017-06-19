Search continues for woman wanted in ...

Search continues for woman wanted in deadly hit-and-run wreck

16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Jovonne Williams, 36, faces vehicular homicide and other related charges in the March 4, 2017 hit-and-run death of Kassandra "Kassie" Hollinhead, 35, on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard. Williams is represented by defense attorney William Kendrick.

