Safety tips for parents who have kids...

Safety tips for parents who have kids home alone during the summer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The kids are out for summer but things are not slowing down for parents, so we have a couple tips to keep your kids safe at home while you are at work. According to the Federal Children's Bureau, only three states have mandated a minimum age for children to be left at home alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Electric City Life Article 5 hr Kelly 377
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 7 hr shs 3,469
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 8 hr Kelly 5,592
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 8 hr Kelly 16
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 8 hr Kelly 138
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 10 hr Kelly 1,495
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 17 hr Kelly 1,882
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC