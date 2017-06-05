Road trip menu: Check out Georgiaa s a 100 Plates Locals Lovea
The Blackbird Cafe in Woodbury, Ga., about an hour north of Columbus, made the "100 Plates Locals Love" list last year for its pimento cheese burger, shown here. This year, The Black Cow restaurant in downtown Columbus was honored by "100 Plates" for its bacon and pimento cheeseburger.
