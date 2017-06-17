Retired Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jimmy Griffin dies
The Muscogee County Sheriff Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Ralph Johnson has died at 73 years old. He joined the department in 1968, retired in 2008, then returned to serve as a bailiff from 2009-2015.
