Retired Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jimmy ...

Retired Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jimmy Griffin dies

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Muscogee County Sheriff Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Ralph Johnson has died at 73 years old. He joined the department in 1968, retired in 2008, then returned to serve as a bailiff from 2009-2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16) 49 min General Zod 1,836
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 52 min General Zod 6,185
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 53 min General Zod 130
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 54 min General Zod 1,948
Word Association (May '15) 57 min General Zod 1,303
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) 4 hr Will Dockery 28
News Ita s a real Exchange Club hot dog at the Colum... (Oct '16) Tue General Zod 5
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC