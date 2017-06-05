Remembering 9/11 one stitch at a time

Remembering 9/11 one stitch at a time

The 9/11 International Memorial Flag, a handmade flag honoring the victims and families of 9/11 and those fighting the Global War on Terrorism, is now on temporary display at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. It consists of nearly 3,000 small American flags sewn together to represent the victims of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Flight 93. It also features national flags representing the countries the victims came from, as well as flags representing first responder organizations involved in the rescue and recovery efforts.

