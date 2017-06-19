Rain doesn't stop the Fort Benning In...

Rain doesn't stop the Fort Benning Independence Celebration

Heavy rains soaked the York Field and Gardner Field parade grounds, but that didn't stop families and and hundreds of young soldiers from enjoying carnival rides, bouncy houses, slip-n-slides, the 30-foot Airborne tower zip line, live music and fireworks at the annual Independence Celebration While 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine was a staff sergeant and instructor with the 4th Ranger Training Brigade in 2005, he volunteered to be body-cast as an historic soldier museum figure to be displayed at the new National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later.

