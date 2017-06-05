Rabies case confirmed in Fornof Road ...

Rabies case confirmed in Fornof Road area of Columbus

The West Central Health District has confirmed a fox from the Fornof Road area in Columbus has tested positive for rabies, according to a news release. Residents are encouraged to contact animal control officers if any stray, domestic animals or wildlife such as bats, raccoons or foxes are seen in your area.

