Rabies case confirmed in Fornof Road area of Columbus
The West Central Health District has confirmed a fox from the Fornof Road area in Columbus has tested positive for rabies, according to a news release. Residents are encouraged to contact animal control officers if any stray, domestic animals or wildlife such as bats, raccoons or foxes are seen in your area.
