There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Yesterday, titled Police: Woman walks down Buena Vista Road topless before flashing officers. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

A 54-year-old woman is facing a public indecency charge after Columbus police said she walked by a business on Buena Vista Road topless. Officers said they responded to the Grease Monkey at 4012 Buena Vista Road around 4:45 p.m. Thursday in reference to a suspicious person.

Bobby Brown

Phenix City, AL

#1 4 hrs ago
Even though this is something to report....know one posted that she is a special needs person... my hat is off to her brother who has tried to take care of her almost all of her life.
Kelly

Chantilly, VA

#2 3 hrs ago
How sad.
