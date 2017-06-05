There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Yesterday, titled Police: Woman walks down Buena Vista Road topless before flashing officers. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

A 54-year-old woman is facing a public indecency charge after Columbus police said she walked by a business on Buena Vista Road topless. Officers said they responded to the Grease Monkey at 4012 Buena Vista Road around 4:45 p.m. Thursday in reference to a suspicious person.

