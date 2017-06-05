Police: Woman walks down Buena Vista Road topless before flashing officers
There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Yesterday, titled Police: Woman walks down Buena Vista Road topless before flashing officers. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
A 54-year-old woman is facing a public indecency charge after Columbus police said she walked by a business on Buena Vista Road topless. Officers said they responded to the Grease Monkey at 4012 Buena Vista Road around 4:45 p.m. Thursday in reference to a suspicious person.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Even though this is something to report....know one posted that she is a special needs person... my hat is off to her brother who has tried to take care of her almost all of her life.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
How sad.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|2 min
|Kelly
|111
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,903
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,265
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|5,764
|Downtown Columbus, Ga.
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|37
|a You have a what for whata ?: Columbus entrepr...
|3 hr
|Kelly
|2
|Electric City Life Article
|10 hr
|General Zod
|453
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC