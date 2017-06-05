Police: Woman stood over sleeping man...

Police: Woman stood over sleeping man with large knife before stabbing him

A man woke up to a woman stabbing him in his Danbury Drive home, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Arvella Marie Philips, 60, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to an aggravated assault charge related to the Monday morning incident.

