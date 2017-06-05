Police: Man exposes himself to female paramedic
While enroute to Midtown Medical Center in an ambulance, an unstable man is accused of repeatedly exposing himself to a female paramedic late Saturday, Columbus police said . Matthew Spradlin, 27, was charged with one count each of public indecency, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and making terroristic threats about 10:45 p.m. He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail and held on bonds totaling $7,700.
