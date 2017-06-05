Police: Man exposes himself to female...

Police: Man exposes himself to female paramedic

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

While enroute to Midtown Medical Center in an ambulance, an unstable man is accused of repeatedly exposing himself to a female paramedic late Saturday, Columbus police said . Matthew Spradlin, 27, was charged with one count each of public indecency, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and making terroristic threats about 10:45 p.m. He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail and held on bonds totaling $7,700.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Electric City Life Article 29 min Anonymous 416
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 30 min Anonymous 47
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 34 min Anonymous 9
News Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H... 40 min Anonymous 15
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 43 min Anonymous 176
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 45 min Anonymous 5,659
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 52 min Anonymous 1,553
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC