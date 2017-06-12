Police investigating Waffle House arm...

Police investigating Waffle House armed robbery

5 hrs ago

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are investigating the report of an armed robbery at the Waffle House at 1901 Hamilton Road Thursday morning.

