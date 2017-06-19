Police investigating report of armed robbery, shooting
Columbus police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Chevron Gas Station located at Armour Road and Manchester Expressway. According to police, shots may have been fired nearby around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|33 min
|Rose_NoHo
|102
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|51 min
|Will Dockery
|6,152
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo
|205
|Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo
|134
|A song for Obama
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|6
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,800
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|18 hr
|Victor Hugo
|435
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC