Police investigating report of armed ...

Police investigating report of armed robbery, shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Columbus police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Chevron Gas Station located at Armour Road and Manchester Expressway. According to police, shots may have been fired nearby around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 33 min Rose_NoHo 102
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 51 min Will Dockery 6,152
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 1 hr Victor Hugo 205
Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach 1 hr Victor Hugo 134
A song for Obama 2 hr Will Dockery 6
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16) 2 hr Will Dockery 1,800
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 18 hr Victor Hugo 435
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,549 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC