Police investigate burglary at Aflac Federal Credit Union
Columbus police say they are investigating an alleged burglary that occurred Tuesday morning at the Aflac Federal Credit Union building. Two officers were dispatched to the property at 1104 Lockwood Ave. around 6 a.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|4 min
|SledgeHammer
|181
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 min
|Victor Hugo
|1,593
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|7 min
|Victor Hugo
|5,676
|Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H...
|7 min
|SledgeHammer
|18
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|11
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|48
|Electric City Life Article
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|417
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC