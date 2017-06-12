Police investigate arson, burglary at...

Police investigate arson, burglary at Fort Benning Road apartment

A man told authorities that a woman broke into his Fort Benning Road apartment and set fire to his room before leaving with his cellphone, according to Columbus police. In the police report, there was no mention of anyone being harmed during the 1:30 a.m. incident at 2314 Fort Benning Road.

