Police investigate armed robbery at Buena Vista Road gas station
Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects linked to an armed robbery that occurred Monday night at the Shell gas station at 5757 Buena Vista Road. Authorities were called to the convenience store around 10:58 p.m. Monday to investigate the armed robbery, but no arrests have been made.
