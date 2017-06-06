Police in Columbus, Ga., hunt for whi...

Police in Columbus, Ga., hunt for white van with tinted windows after boy snatched from street

Authorities in Columbus, Ga., are searching for a white van with blacked-out windows after police said a boy of about 10 years old was snatched from the street. Police in Columbus, Ga., hunt for white van with tinted windows after boy snatched from street Authorities in Columbus, Ga., are searching for a white van with blacked-out windows after police said a boy of about 10 years old was snatched from the street.

