Police in Columbus, Ga., hunt for white van with tinted windows after boy snatched from street
Authorities in Columbus, Ga., are searching for a white van with blacked-out windows after police said a boy of about 10 years old was snatched from the street.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|5,641
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|2
|Electric City Life Article
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|408
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|40
|Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,542
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|167
