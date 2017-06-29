Police: Columbus teen arrested after ...

Police: Columbus teen arrested after attacking, robbing woman at apartment

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 2 hr _Zoey_ 1,305
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr _Zoey_ 1,950
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 5 hr Frankie Rizzo 140
Where do all the women hang out? 14 hr Jackson 1
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) 21 hr Victor Hugo 29
The Leroy Legend (Aug '11) 21 hr Brenda 26
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16) 23 hr Victor Hugo 1,837
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC