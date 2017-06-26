Police: Columbus man peeped into mana...

Police: Columbus man peeped into mana s window while he was using bathroom

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus man was using the bathroom in his Fortson Road home when a man peeped into his window, according to testimony Monday in Recorder's Court. Austin Pierce, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts of peeping tom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Victor Hugo 6,164
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 1 hr Victor Hugo 105
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16) 3 hr General Zod 1,812
Word Association (May '15) 4 hr Victor Hugo 1,295
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 4 hr Victor Hugo 1,940
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) 4 hr Victor Hugo 25
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 8 hr Victor Hugo 208
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,953 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC