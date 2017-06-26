Police: Columbus man peeped into mana s window while he was using bathroom
A Columbus man was using the bathroom in his Fortson Road home when a man peeped into his window, according to testimony Monday in Recorder's Court. Austin Pierce, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts of peeping tom.
