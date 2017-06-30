Police: Columbus man molested girl multiple times over course of 5 years
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|6 hr
|Amigo
|142
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|9 hr
|General Zod
|1,848
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|General Zod
|6,191
|The Leroy Legend (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|General Zod
|27
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|10 hr
|General Zod
|214
|coca cola
|16 hr
|fresh back
|1
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|Fri
|Kelly
|1,951
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC