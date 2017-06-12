Police: Columbus man blew kisses at 3...

Police: Columbus man blew kisses at 3-year-old girl before exposing himself

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A man blew kisses at a 3-year-old and exposed himself outside of a house near Wynnton Road, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Feaginess Lee Wood, 31, pleaded not guilty to child molestation and providing false information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of... 50 min Victor Hugo 27
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 52 min Victor Hugo 5,848
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 54 min Victor Hugo 35
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr -Glinda- 1,915
Word Association (May '15) 16 hr Kelly 1,276
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 21 hr Victor Hugo 1,711
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 22 hr Victor Hugo 266
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC