Police: Columbus man blew kisses at 3-year-old girl before exposing himself
A man blew kisses at a 3-year-old and exposed himself outside of a house near Wynnton Road, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Feaginess Lee Wood, 31, pleaded not guilty to child molestation and providing false information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of...
|50 min
|Victor Hugo
|27
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|52 min
|Victor Hugo
|5,848
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|54 min
|Victor Hugo
|35
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|3 hr
|-Glinda-
|1,915
|Word Association (May '15)
|16 hr
|Kelly
|1,276
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|21 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,711
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|Victor Hugo
|266
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC