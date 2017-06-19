Photos show shocked mother after breaking 50-year family history of...
A mother was surprised to learn she delivered a baby boy after a 50-year family history of girls. COLUMBUS, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|3 min
|Rossum
|99
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|30 min
|Eric Stolz
|1,793
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|33 min
|Eric Stolz
|434
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|38 min
|Eric Stolz
|191
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|41 min
|Eric Stolz
|6,135
|Chattahoochee River: Staying safe on the whitew...
|Fri
|General Zod
|2
|Word Association (May '15)
|Jun 23
|General Zod
|1,292
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC