Photos show shocked mother after brea...

Photos show shocked mother after breaking 50-year family history of...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WSOCTV

A mother was surprised to learn she delivered a baby boy after a 50-year family history of girls. COLUMBUS, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 3 min Rossum 99
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 30 min Eric Stolz 1,793
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 33 min Eric Stolz 434
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 38 min Eric Stolz 191
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 41 min Eric Stolz 6,135
News Chattahoochee River: Staying safe on the whitew... Fri General Zod 2
Word Association (May '15) Jun 23 General Zod 1,292
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,262 • Total comments across all topics: 282,021,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC