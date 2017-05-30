Persevering graduate: Columbus teen e...

Persevering graduate: Columbus teen earns diploma on time despite...

Kassidy Winterfeld, front and center, graduated with her classmates last week from Northside High School despite spending the previous 71 days in a hospital while recovering from brain surgery. She has a rare disorder called Chiari malformation.

