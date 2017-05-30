Pedestrian hit in parking lot on Manc...

Pedestrian hit in parking lot on Manchester Expy. - Woodruff Rd.

7 hrs ago

According to Columbus police, at around 6:40 p.m. an 83-year-old woman driving a car hit another woman in the parking lot at the Francis Marketplace Shopping Center at the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Woodruff Road. The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital for treatment and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

