Pastor Jeff Struecker describes the Battle of Mogadishu and his call to the ministry
Retired U.S. Army Ranger, both a combat soldier and a combat chaplain, describes the valor he witnessed during the 18-hour Battle of Mogadishu. He felt the call to the ministry in the days that followed.
