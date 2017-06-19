Pastor Jeff Struecker describes the B...

Pastor Jeff Struecker describes the Battle of Mogadishu and his call to the ministry

Retired U.S. Army Ranger, both a combat soldier and a combat chaplain, describes the valor he witnessed during the 18-hour Battle of Mogadishu. He felt the call to the ministry in the days that followed.

