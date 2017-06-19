Parents desperately search for missing Columbus teen
A 16-year-old girl last seen in Columbus back in February is still missing today. Julianna Crump was in the Muscogee County area February 26. He tells me that Crump was sent to Columbus because she was facing some challenges in life and was getting help.
