Officials urge firework safety ahead of 4th of July holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, GA As the July Fourth holiday approaches, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is urging residents to use extreme caution to avoid fires and severe injuries when using fireworks this Independence Day. "The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks display," Commissioner Hudgens said.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|42 min
|Victor Hugo
|1,823
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|47 min
|Victor Hugo
|6,172
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|27
|Word Association (May '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|1,296
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|8 hr
|Kelly
|1,941
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo
|104
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|18 hr
|Victor Hugo
|208
