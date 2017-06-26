Officials urge firework safety ahead ...

Officials urge firework safety ahead of 4th of July holiday weekend

7 hrs ago

COLUMBUS, GA As the July Fourth holiday approaches, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is urging residents to use extreme caution to avoid fires and severe injuries when using fireworks this Independence Day. "The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks display," Commissioner Hudgens said.

