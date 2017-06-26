No paved road for affluent neighborho...

No paved road for affluent neighborhood on Old Double Churches Road

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Nestled among the trees and a short winding road, homes scattered along Old Double Churches Road have too much of a country feel for some residents in Columbus. At least one homeowner is wondering why the graveled road with homes valued at more than $300,000 hasn't been paved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 11 min Victor Hugo 1,295
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 13 min Victor Hugo 1,940
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) 14 min Victor Hugo 25
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16) 17 min Victor Hugo 1,809
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 1 hr Rose_NoHo 101
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr Victor Hugo 6,160
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 3 hr Victor Hugo 208
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC