New sonar helped locate missing angler who disappeared near Lake Oliver
A man was found dead after an almost two hour search Thursday afternoon about a quarter of a mile south of the Lake Oliver dam, officials said. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton of the Muscogee County Coroner's Office pronounced the male victim dead at 5:15 p.m. just below the Water Works resource center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|15 min
|Will Dockery
|1,843
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|18 min
|Will Dockery
|211
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|47 min
|Kelly
|6,187
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|1,951
|Word Association (May '15)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|1,306
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|22 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|140
|Where do all the women hang out?
|Thu
|Jackson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC