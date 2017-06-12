Most diverse field in Miss Georgia history to take the stage Saturday night

When the 54 young women vying to be Miss Georgia take the stage Saturday night at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, they will be part of a historic field seeking the title that propels the winner into the Miss America pageant. In its 73-year history, this appears to be the most diverse Miss Georgia pageant ever, with 15 black contestants and one Hispanic immigrant from Costa Rica.

