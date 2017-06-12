Most diverse field in Miss Georgia history to take the stage Saturday night
When the 54 young women vying to be Miss Georgia take the stage Saturday night at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, they will be part of a historic field seeking the title that propels the winner into the Miss America pageant. In its 73-year history, this appears to be the most diverse Miss Georgia pageant ever, with 15 black contestants and one Hispanic immigrant from Costa Rica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|47
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|318
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|5,912
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|General Zod
|1,714
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|5 hr
|General Zod
|8
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|3,484
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|1,283
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC