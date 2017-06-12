More than 25 gunshots fired into Eddy...

More than 25 gunshots fired into Eddy Drive home in South Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Mullins said while he and his girlfriend were watching television in their bedroom on the night of June 12, when suddenly they heard loud explosions outside. According to a report from the Columbus Police Department, around 9:40 p.m. officers said they received a call of gunshots being fired on Eddy Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 26 min Will Dockery 280
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 33 min Will Dockery 5,873
News Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of... 39 min Will Dockery 31
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 1 hr Victor Hugo 102
Electric City Life Article 1 hr Victor Hugo 458
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 hr Kelly 1,916
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 14 hr Victor Hugo 1,712
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC