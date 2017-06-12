Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen 2017 an...

Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen 2017 and runners up announced

Watch as the Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen runners-up are named before Miss International City's Outstanding Teen Annie Sway in crowned Annie Swan, 15, of Wadley, Georgia, was crowned Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen 2017 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. She will compete for the Miss America Outstanding Teen in Orlando, Florida in July The man accused of fatally crashing into a 72-year-old man during a police chase asked if he hurt anyone immediately after the incident, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder's Court from Columbus Police Cpl.

