Miss Georgia contestants visit children at Midtown Medical Center
The Miss Georgia contestants toured Thursday afternoon Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. They also visited with patients at the Children's Hospital, made crafts for pediatric patients, and learned more about Children's Miracle Network.
