Miss Georgia 2017 presented with new Kia Sorento
Ed Braun, general manager of Kia AutoSport Columbus presented the keys to a new Kia to Miss Georgia 2017 Alyssa Beasley Monday morning. Beasley will have use of the car during her tenure as Miss Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|42 min
|Victor Hugo
|343
|Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H...
|44 min
|Victor Hugo
|112
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|46 min
|Victor Hugo
|124
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,288
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,928
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo
|5,931
|Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC