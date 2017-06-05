Michael Dunbar is constantly on run with his Under the Sun service
Michael Dunbar is owner of Under the Sun Errand Service in Columbus is a former U.S. Army Ranger who also is Columbus State University student. He discusses why he launched the venture and what folks using Under the Sun can expect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H...
|3 hr
|Dell Gamble
|84
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|3 hr
|Dell Gamble
|80
|Downtown Columbus, Ga.
|3 hr
|Dell Gamble
|10
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|10 hr
|Kelly
|1,901
|Electric City Life Article
|Thu
|Victor Hugo
|443
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|Thu
|Victor Hugo
|101
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Victor Hugo
|5,759
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC