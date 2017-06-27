MCSD to allow military kids to attend public school in Columbus
COLUMBUS, GA Starting July 1, school-aged children of military service members who live on Fort Benning are allowed to attend certain public schools located within the Muscogee County School District, if space is available. This is under House Bill 224 and transportation is not provided, the parent or legal guardian is responsible for transportation of the student to and from school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,300
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,945
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,831
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Victor Hugo
|6,183
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|17 hr
|Victor Hugo
|129
|Ita s a real Exchange Club hot dog at the Colum... (Oct '16)
|18 hr
|General Zod
|5
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Victor Hugo
|27
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC